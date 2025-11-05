Loading
5-Nov-2025 3:01 PM

Asiana Airlines to relocate Seoul Incheon Airport operations to T2 from Jan-2026

Asiana Airlines announced (04-Nov-2025) plans to transfer all services at Seoul Incheon International Airport to Terminal 2, effective 14-Jan-2026. The measure will support the airline's integration with Korean Air. [more - original PR - Korean]

Background ✨

Korean Air's integration with Asiana Airlines aimed to deliver enhanced frequency, more routes and improved connectivity at Seoul Incheon International Airport, with the full integration expected to be completed by the end of 20261. Air Busan and Air Seoul also recently shifted operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, following broader terminal consolidation trends at the airport2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More