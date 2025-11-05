5-Nov-2025 3:01 PM
Asiana Airlines to relocate Seoul Incheon Airport operations to T2 from Jan-2026
Asiana Airlines announced (04-Nov-2025) plans to transfer all services at Seoul Incheon International Airport to Terminal 2, effective 14-Jan-2026. The measure will support the airline's integration with Korean Air. [more - original PR - Korean]
Background ✨
Korean Air's integration with Asiana Airlines aimed to deliver enhanced frequency, more routes and improved connectivity at Seoul Incheon International Airport, with the full integration expected to be completed by the end of 20261. Air Busan and Air Seoul also recently shifted operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2, following broader terminal consolidation trends at the airport2 3.