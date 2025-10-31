Korean Air to expand connectivity, 'contribute much better to SkyTeam' following Asiana merger: SVP

Korean Air SVP international affairs and alliances Tae Joon Kim, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) the airline's integration with Asiana Airlines will enable Korean to provide enhanced frequency, more routes and greater connectivity at Seoul Incheon International Airport. Mr Kim said that following completion of the integration by the end of 2026, Korean will be able to "contribute much better to SkyTeam and SkyTeam member airlines" with greater economies of scale.