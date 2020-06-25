25-Jun-2020 10:34 AM
Asiana Airlines plans to operate 25 international services for Jul-2020
Asiana Airlines plans to operate the following international services from Seoul Incheon International Airport in Jul-2020 (Routes Online, 24-Jun-2020):
- North Asia: Changchun, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Osaka Kansai, Taiwan Taoyuan and Tokyo Narita;
- Southeast Asia/Oceania: Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, Phnom Penh, Singapore and Sydney;
- Europe: Almaty, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Paris CDG and Tashkent;
- North America: Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Seattle.