25-Mar-2020 11:08 AM
Asiana Airlines implements special measures to minimise losses during coronavirus crisis
Asiana Airlines announced (24-Mar-2020) plans to implement special measures to minimise the company's losses during the outbreak of coronavirus. This comes as international seats fall 85% and the reservation rate for Apr-2020 drops 90% year-on-year. Details include:
- All employees are expected to take at least 15 days of unpaid leave in Apr-2020, extended from 10 days in Mar-2020;
- Asiana Airlines executives return 10% of their salary for a total of 60%;
- Cabin crew for the six suspended A380 aircraft have entered into paid leave. [more - original PR - Korean]