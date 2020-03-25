Become a CAPA Member
25-Mar-2020 11:08 AM

Asiana Airlines implements special measures to minimise losses during coronavirus crisis

Asiana Airlines announced (24-Mar-2020) plans to implement special measures to minimise the company's losses during the outbreak of coronavirus. This comes as international seats fall 85% and the reservation rate for Apr-2020 drops 90% year-on-year. Details include:

  • All employees are expected to take at least 15 days of unpaid leave in Apr-2020, extended from 10 days in Mar-2020;
  • Asiana Airlines executives return 10% of their salary for a total of 60%;
  • Cabin crew for the six suspended A380 aircraft have entered into paid leave. [more - original PR - Korean]

