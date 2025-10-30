Asia Pacific the only region to lose international connectivity since pandemic: Deloitte partner

Deloitte partner Thomas D Pellegrin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) Asia Pacific is "the only region in the world that has lost net international connectivity" in the last six years. He said the region "is far more isolated than it used to be". Dr Pellegrin said most of the lost connectivity is from China, which has shifted to domestic connections. He noted India is also growing its domestic city pairs three times faster than international pairs.