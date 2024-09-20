Asia Pacific nations adopt Delhi Declaration roadmap for innovation and sustainability

ICAO announced (19-Sep-2024) Asia Pacific nations adopted the Delhi Declaration, with key commitments including:

Supporting the implementation of ICAO's global plans for safety, air navigation and aviation security;

Accelerating the adoption of new technologies to enhance safety and efficiency;

Investing in infrastructure to support sustainable growth and emerging aviation concepts;

Promoting gender equality across all levels of the aviation sector;

Reducing emissions and other environmental impacts of aviation;

Enhancing regional cooperation in air traffic management, search and rescue and aviation security.

ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said: "This declaration is a roadmap for the future of aviation in one of the world's fastest-growing regions. It demonstrates a collective will to embrace innovation while prioritising safety, security, and environmental responsibility". [more - original PR]