Asia Aviation Capital acquires Merah Aviation Asset Holding companies

AirAsia Group announced (07-Mar-2019) its subsidiary Asia Aviation Capital acquired the entire issued and paid up share capital of Merah Aviation Asset Holding Two, Merah Aviation Asset Holding Three, Merah Aviation Asset Holding Four and Merah Aviation Asset Holding Five on 06-Mar-2019. The Merah Aviation companies were incorporated under the laws of Ireland on 06-Mar-2019 for the purposes of owning, leasing and/or financing aircraft. Each Merah Aviation company has issued and paid up share capital of USD1, comprising one ordinary share.