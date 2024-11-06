Arup associate: Many airports face 'very limited choice' of security equipment vendors

Arup associate East Asia security and risk Geoffrey Moore, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) many airports face the issue of having "very limited choice when it comes to equipment vendors" for security screening systems. Mr Moore added: "Those choices are actually getting tighter" and noted there are "virtually no one stop shop suppliers". He said the lack of choice is a challenge for airports that are planning to make major investments in the coming years, and the lack of competition among suppliers means there is "no driver for innovation".