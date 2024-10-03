Loading
Argentina Govt declares Aerolineas Argentinas subject to privatisation

Argentina's Government passed (02-Oct-2024) a decree officially declaring Aerolineas Argentinas as an organisation subject to privatisation. The decree states privatisation of the carrier is necessary to reduce Argentina's public spending, citing the airline's poor financial performance and "inefficient" cost structure. The privatisation process will encompass methods including the sale of assets and share placement. [more - original PR - Spanish]

