Argentina Government declares air transport an essential service

Argentina's Government declared (16-Sep-2024) air transport an essential service, mandating that airlines operate at least 50% of scheduled services in the event of industrial action. The decree further states that unions must give five days notice of strike action, after which a commission will have 24 hours to decide which services to maintain during the strike period. As previously reported by CAPA, Aerolineas Argentinas estimated the cost of recent strike action by the Association of Airline Pilots and Association of Flight Attendants unions at over USD2.5 million. [more - original PR - Spanish]