Argentina and Uruguay sign air services agreement to liberalise operations

Argentina and Uruguay signed (04-Sep-2026) a new air services agreement to liberalise passenger and cargo operations. The agreement introduces broader traffic rights and a flexible route framework while facilitating airline cooperation, including codeshares. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, approximately 160,700 seats were booked between Argentina and Uruguay during the summer 2026 season, up 2.5% year-on-year. Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Paraguay signed an MoU in Jul-2026, establishing a framework for the South American Air Liberalisation Agreement, with Uruguay expected to join after completing domestic administrative procedures. [more - Aviation Week]