Areas acquires The Restaurant Group Concessions in the UK

Areas strengthened its airport concessions footprint in Spain after Aena awarded it contracts at Barcelona-El Prat, including management of 22 new F&B outlets covering over 8400sqm with expected revenues of EUR1.5 billion over an estimated 12-year term, with renovations phased from May-2026 to mid-20271. Aena also awarded Areas roles within a wider package covering 48 F&B outlets and 20,500sqm at Barcelona-El Prat on contracts of eight years plus up to four years’ extension2. Areas also agreed to acquire Delaware North’s Travel Hospitality Services division, adding 237 locations at 22 US airports and over USD500 million p/a revenue3.