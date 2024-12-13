Loading
Ardian and PIF complete acquisition of Heathrow stakes

Ardian and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed (12-Dec-2024) the acquisition of 37.62% of the share capital of FGP TopCo, the parent company of Heathrow Airport Holdings, from Ferrovial and other 'tagging shareholders' for GBP3259 million. Ardian acquired approximately 22.6% of FGP TopCo and PIF acquired 15%. Ferrovial sold a 19.75% stake for approximately EUR2 billion and now holds 5.25% of the share capital of FGP TopCo. Other shareholders sold a 17.87% stake and now hold 4.75%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Ferrovial]

