Arajet COO: 'Makes no sense' for countries to maintain outdated immigration procedures

Arajet COO Garret Malone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) it "makes no sense" that certain countries are still stamping travellers' passports and requiring travellers to fill out the same information multiple times to enter the country. Mr Malone also said the sector needs to move away from "always blaming the airline" for delays and queues at immigration and security.