Arajet COO comments on possibility of full first class offering

Arajet COO Garret Malone, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (10-Sep-2026) on the possibility of a full first class offering in future, stating: "It's something we are always definitely looking at because you - we see in Europe, for example, Ryanair is the best low-cost model. It works perfectly in Europe. It doesn't translate to this part of the world, partly because you don't have secondary airports and your flight times are much longer". Mr Malone continued: "You look at the North American carriers… you look at the Alaskan product, which is a nice business class, a great premium, an economy and then very basic at the back - that kind of seems to be a standard now in North America. We haven't [taken] that decision yet. We're definitely looking at what they're doing, but even to take that decision, you're talking two years to get seats". [more - CAPA TV]