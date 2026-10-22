22-Oct-2026 3:30 PM
Arajet chief communications officer: 'The US is our main objective as a market'
Arajet chief communications officer Manuel Luna stated (20-Oct-2026) "The US is our main objective as a market", adding: "We're going to be adding more flights and more routes to the US in 2027". Mr Luna noted that while Arajet operates to Montreal and Toronto, the LCC does not see "any other markets" in Canada that it plans to commence services to. Arajet has 30 airports in its network, including Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Orlando Sanford, Miami and Newark. [more - Aviation Week]