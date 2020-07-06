Become a CAPA Member
AOT to move ahead with major projects at six airports

Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn reported (03-Jul-2020) airport expansion and modernisation projects at its six airports "are moving forward steadily and sustainably" for when demand bounces back after COVID-19. Works underway include construction of a Satellite 1 passenger terminal at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which is 88% complete, and construction of a passenger service building at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. [more - original PR]

