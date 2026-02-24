AoT to increase international departure fee from 20-Jun-2026
Airports of Thailand (AoT), via its official Facebook account, confirmed (20-Feb-2026) plans to increase the international departure passenger fee to THB1120 (USD36.14) from 20-Jun-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the fee is being increased from THB730 (USD23.56) and will be implemented at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport and Chiang Rai Airport. The domestic passenger rate remains unchanged at THB130 (USD4.19) per person. AoT stated revenue from the departure fee will be used to "continuously upgrade the infrastructure of all six airports".
Background ✨
Airports of Thailand president Paweena Jariyathitipong previously confirmed plans to raise the outbound international passenger service charge by 53% to THB1120, while keeping domestic charges unchanged, across Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Don Mueang, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai airports.1 AoT had also lifted passenger service charges at the same six airports from Apr-2024, raising international fees to THB730 and domestic fees to THB130.2