AoT to increase international departure fee from 20-Jun-2026

Airports of Thailand president Paweena Jariyathitipong previously confirmed plans to raise the outbound international passenger service charge by 53% to THB1120, while keeping domestic charges unchanged, across Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Don Mueang, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai airports.1 AoT had also lifted passenger service charges at the same six airports from Apr-2024, raising international fees to THB730 and domestic fees to THB130.2