Antalya Airport T2 welcomes first passengers
TAV Airports announced (17-Apr-2025) the new international terminal T2 at Antalya Airport welcomed its first passengers. As previously reported by CAPA, Antalya Airport inaugurated the new terminal on 12-Apr-2025, increasing the airport's handling capacity to 65 million passengers p/a. The project is part of the first phase of Antalya Airport's expansion project, requiring an investment of EUR850 million. Details of the project include:
- Expansion of international Terminal 2 to 225,000sqm;
- Expansion of the domestic terminal to 75,000sqm;
- Expansion of the apron, increasing the number of aircraft parking spaces to 202;
- Construction of multi-storey car park;
- Construction of new taxiways, connecting roads and aircraft maintenance hangars;
- Expansion of the commercial area to 33,000sqm. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Fraport and TAV Airports completed the first phase of Antalya Airport's expansion, with an investment of EUR850 million, which included expanding Terminal 2 and planning a new air traffic control tower for completion by end of 20261. The expansion increased the number of lounges in the terminal to three, with the addition of Comfort, Elite, and Premium lounges, each with access to a separate duty free store2.