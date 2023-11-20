Angolan Government launches tender for Luanda António Agostinho Neto Airport concession

Angola's Government launched (19-Nov-2023) a tender for the concession of Luanda António Agostinho Neto International Airport. Requirements for bidders include:

Portfolio including operation of at least one international airport, with traffic of at least 10 million passengers p/a between 2018 and 2022;

Ability to pay bidding fee of USD75,000;

Experience of operating an airport for at least three years.

The concession term will be 25 years, with an option to extend by a further 15. The deadline for bidding is 16-Feb-2024. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport was inaugurated on 10-Nov-2023 and will have capacity to handle 15 million passengers and 130,000 tons of cargo p/a. [more - original PR - Portuguese]