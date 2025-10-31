ANA Group to suspend AirJapan brand from Mar-2026

ANA Holdings had previously outlined a multi-brand strategy involving All Nippon Airways, Peach, and AirJapan, with AirJapan intended to capture demand from Southeast Asia and launching services in 2H2023 as part of its FY2023-2025 mid-term plan to drive growth beyond FY20261 2. The AirJapan brand was first introduced in 2020 to enable greater flexibility in meeting diverse customer preferences2.