ANA Group to suspend AirJapan brand from Mar-2026
All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (30-Oct-2025) that "to optimise the allocation of the Group's resources, ANA Group decided to suspend the AirJapan brand", adding: "[AirJapan's] aircraft and human resources will be consolidated into the ANA brand's operations to expand its international business". With the suspension of the AirJapan brand, ANA Group will transition from a multi brand strategy "to a dual-brand strategy composed of the ANA and Peach brands starting in fiscal year 2026, strengthening the overall Group's profitability and competitiveness". AirJapan will suspend Tokyo Narita-Seoul Incheon service from 28-Mar-2026 and Tokyo Narita-Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and Tokyo Narita-Singapore services from 29-Mar-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ANA Holdings had previously outlined a multi-brand strategy involving All Nippon Airways, Peach, and AirJapan, with AirJapan intended to capture demand from Southeast Asia and launching services in 2H2023 as part of its FY2023-2025 mid-term plan to drive growth beyond FY20261 2. The AirJapan brand was first introduced in 2020 to enable greater flexibility in meeting diverse customer preferences2.