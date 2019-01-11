ANA and Portugal sign agreement for capacity expansion in Lisbon
VINCI Airports announced (09-Jan-2019) ANA Airports of Portugal signed an agreement with Portugal's Government for the Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport capacity expansion project. ANA will invest EUR1.1 billion in Lisbon's airport infrastructure by 2028 which include the expansion of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport and the conversion of Montijo Air Base to handle commercial operations. Phase I of the expansion of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport will receive EUR650 million. The conversion of Montijo Air Base will require EUR500 million. Compensation for the Portuguese Airforce as well as improvement in road access will cost EUR156 million. VINCI mentioned a "moderate evolution of airport taxes". Lisbon's projected operational capacity includes 48 operations per hour for Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport and 24 for Montijo, addressing expected traffic growth until 2062. [more - original PR - Portuguese]