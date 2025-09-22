22-Sep-2025 5:19 PM
ANA Airports of Portugal plans upgrades across airport network
ANA Airports of Portugal outlined (11-Sep-2025) plans to invest in infrastructure development projects across its airport network. Details include:
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport:
- Expansion of Terminal 1 by over 33,000sqm;
- Expansion of Terminal 2 by over 330sqm;
- Addition of 10 aerobridges;
- New aircraft parking area;
- Installation of solar panels;
- Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems;
- Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport:
- Runway overhaul;
- Renovation of departures area;
- Improved security control;
- New CIP lounge;
- Installation of solar panels;
- Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems;
- Faro Gago Coutinho Airport:
- Structural work on the terminal's roof;
- Fleet electrification;
- Increasing the number of rest areas and retail options;
- Madeira airports:
- New screening equipment,
- New terminal at Porto Santo Airport;
- Fleet electrification;
- Construction of wind power station;
- Azores airports:
- Renovation of ceilings and flooring;
- New security screening area;
- Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems. [more - Routes Online]
Background ✨
ANA previously awarded major contracts for the modernisation of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, including a EUR233 million agreement for the expansion of Terminal 1 and construction of a new South Pier with 10 boarding bridges, scheduled for completion in 20271. At Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, works included a EUR50 million runway reinforcement project commencing 31-Jul-2024 with a 19-month execution period2. Madeira and Porto Santo airports also planned capacity and sustainability upgrades3 4.