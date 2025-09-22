ANA Airports of Portugal plans upgrades across airport network

ANA previously awarded major contracts for the modernisation of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, including a EUR233 million agreement for the expansion of Terminal 1 and construction of a new South Pier with 10 boarding bridges, scheduled for completion in 20271. At Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, works included a EUR50 million runway reinforcement project commencing 31-Jul-2024 with a 19-month execution period2. Madeira and Porto Santo airports also planned capacity and sustainability upgrades3 4.