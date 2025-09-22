Loading
ANA Airports of Portugal plans upgrades across airport network

ANA Airports of Portugal outlined (11-Sep-2025) plans to invest in infrastructure development projects across its airport network. Details include:

  • Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport:
    • Expansion of Terminal 1 by over 33,000sqm;
    • Expansion of Terminal 2 by over 330sqm;
    • Addition of 10 aerobridges;
    • New aircraft parking area;
    • Installation of solar panels;
    • Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems;
  • Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport:
    • Runway overhaul;
    • Renovation of departures area;
    • Improved security control;
    • New CIP lounge;
    • Installation of solar panels;
    • Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems;
  • Faro Gago Coutinho Airport:
    • Structural work on the terminal's roof;
    • Fleet electrification;
    • Increasing the number of rest areas and retail options;
  • Madeira airports:
    • New screening equipment,
    • New terminal at Porto Santo Airport;
    • Fleet electrification;
    • Construction of wind power station;
  • Azores airports:
    • Renovation of ceilings and flooring;
    • New security screening area;
    • Introduction of biometric passenger processing systems. [more - Routes Online]

Background ✨

ANA previously awarded major contracts for the modernisation of Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, including a EUR233 million agreement for the expansion of Terminal 1 and construction of a new South Pier with 10 boarding bridges, scheduled for completion in 20271. At Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, works included a EUR50 million runway reinforcement project commencing 31-Jul-2024 with a 19-month execution period2. Madeira and Porto Santo airports also planned capacity and sustainability upgrades3 4.

