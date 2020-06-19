Become a CAPA Member
19-Jun-2020 10:54 AM

American Airlines to implement measures across company for increased diversity and equity

American Airlines announced (18-Jun-2020) it will be implementing the following measures to increase its focus on diversity, equity and inclusion:

  • Hosting listening sessions and town halls;
  • Establishing a community council made up of American Airlines senior executives and a cross section of black community leaders;
  • Committing to advocacy efforts;
  • Focusing on talent management with enhanced recruiting, development and mentorship;
  • Providing access for all through talent pipelines and apprenticeship programmes with community based organisations;
  • Implementing phase 2 of implicit bias training and education;
  • Enhancing policies to address acts of bias and racism whether in social media or the workplace. [more - original PR]

