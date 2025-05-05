American Airlines to debut Boeing 787-9 Flagship Suite on Chicago-Los Angeles service

American Airlines received the first two Boeing 787-9 aircraft reconfigured with the new Flagship Suite seats and interior design, which include features such as privacy doors, lie-flat seats, direct aisle access, wireless charging, Bluetooth capability, and extra storage space1. The airline also planned to offer all services from Chicago O'Hare on larger, dual-class aircraft from June 2025, increasing premium seat capacity by more than 40% year-on-year2.