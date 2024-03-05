5-Mar-2024 10:27 AM
American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft
American Airlines announced (04-Mar-2024) orders for 260 new aircraft, as follows:
- 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, with purchase options for 75 additional aircraft. The order includes the upgauge of 30 existing MAX 8 orders to MAX 10 aircraft;
- 85 A321neo aircraft, increasing the carrier's A321neo order book to 219 aircraft;
- 90 Embraer E175 aircraft, with purchase options for 43 additional aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026 and will support American's plans to retire its 50 seat single class regional jets by 2030.
In total, the orders include options and purchase rights for an additional 193 aircraft. The new aircraft will enable the carrier to upgauge aircraft on domestic and short haul international services and "offer more premium seats than any other US airline". American Airlines now has 440 aircraft on order. CFO Devon May stated: "As we look into the next decade, American will have a steady stream of new aircraft alongside a balanced level of capital investment, which will allow us to expand our network and deliver for our shareholders". [more - original PR - American] [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Embraer]