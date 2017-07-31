31-Jul-2017 2:53 PM
American Airlines Group reports profit declines in 2Q2017
American Airlines Group reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD11,105 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
- Mainline passenger: USD7747 million, +7.5%;
- Regional passenger: USD1835 million, +2.8%;
- Cargo: USD196 million, +13.1%;
- Total operating costs: USD9570 million, +11.1%;
- Labour: USD3003 million, +12.5%;
- Fuel: USD1510 million, +14.9%;
- Operating profit: USD1535 million, -12.3%;
- Net profit: USD803 million, -15.5%;
- Passengers: 51.8 million, -0.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +0.5ppt;
- Yield: USD 16.09 cents, +4.3%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.36 cents,
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.48 cents, +5.7%;
- Cargo yield: USD 27.98 cents, -1.7%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.34 cents, +9.6%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 10.49 cents, +6.8%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD20,729 million, +4.7%;
- Mainline passenger: USD14,353 million, +4.2%;
- Regional passenger: USD3384 million, +2.35;
- Cargo: USD368 million, +9.8%;
- Total operating costs: USD18,593 million, +11.3%;
- Labour: USD5829 million, +9.5%;
- Fuel: USD2912 million, +24.2%;
- Operating profit: USD2136 million, -30.8%;
- Net profit: USD1037 million, -37.2%;
- Passengers: 98.2 million, -0.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.2%, +0.1ppt;
- Yield: USD 16.04 cents, +3.4%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.03 cents, +3.6%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.23 cents, +4.5%;
- Cargo yield: USD 27.88 cents, -4.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.66 cents, +11.0%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 10.81 cents, +7.1%;
- Total assets: USD53,336 million;
- Cash: USD6500 million;
- Total liabilities: USD49,621 million. [more - original PR]
