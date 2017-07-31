American Airlines Group reports profit declines in 2Q2017

American Airlines Group reported (28-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD11,105 million, +7.2% year-on-year; Mainline passenger: USD7747 million, +7.5%; Regional passenger: USD1835 million, +2.8%; Cargo: USD196 million, +13.1%; Total operating costs: USD9570 million, +11.1%; Labour: USD3003 million, +12.5%; Fuel: USD1510 million, +14.9%; Operating profit: USD1535 million, -12.3%; Net profit: USD803 million, -15.5%; Passengers: 51.8 million, -0.3%; Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +0.5ppt; Yield: USD 16.09 cents, +4.3%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.36 cents, Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.48 cents, +5.7%; Cargo yield: USD 27.98 cents, -1.7%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.34 cents, +9.6%; Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 10.49 cents, +6.8%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD20,729 million, +4.7%; Mainline passenger: USD14,353 million, +4.2%; Regional passenger: USD3384 million, +2.35; Cargo: USD368 million, +9.8%; Total operating costs: USD18,593 million, +11.3%; Labour: USD5829 million, +9.5%; Fuel: USD2912 million, +24.2%; Operating profit: USD2136 million, -30.8%; Net profit: USD1037 million, -37.2%; Passengers: 98.2 million, -0.7%; Passenger load factor: 81.2%, +0.1ppt; Yield: USD 16.04 cents, +3.4%; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.03 cents, +3.6%; Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.23 cents, +4.5%; Cargo yield: USD 27.88 cents, -4.1%; Operating cost per ASM: USD 13.66 cents, +11.0%; Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 10.81 cents, +7.1%; Total assets: USD53,336 million; Cash: USD6500 million; Total liabilities: USD49,621 million. [more - original PR]

