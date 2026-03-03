American Airlines expands digital wallet integration with Samsung

American Airlines introduced broader digital upgrades across its website and app, including allowing customers to add up to three checked bags during booking and enabling confirmed same-day changes for customers who prepaid bags online, alongside changes to second checked-bag fees for travel booked on or after 18-Feb-20261. It also planned to roll out boarding-technology enhancements to over 100 airports after trials at Albuquerque, Washington Reagan National and Tucson2 3.