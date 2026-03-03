American Airlines expands digital wallet integration with Samsung
American Airlines expanded (02-Mar-2026) its digital wallet integration to Samsung Wallet, becoming the first US airline to offer direct boarding pass integration for Samsung users. The integration enables customers to access real time boarding pass updates. [more - original PR - American Airlines] [more - original PR - Samsung]
Background ✨
American Airlines introduced broader digital upgrades across its website and app, including allowing customers to add up to three checked bags during booking and enabling confirmed same-day changes for customers who prepaid bags online, alongside changes to second checked-bag fees for travel booked on or after 18-Feb-20261. It also planned to roll out boarding-technology enhancements to over 100 airports after trials at Albuquerque, Washington Reagan National and Tucson2 3.