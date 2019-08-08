Become a CAPA Member
8-Aug-2019

American Airlines completes installation of premium economy seats onboard widebody fleet

American Airlines announced (07-Aug-2019) it is the first US airline to complete installation of premium economy seats onboard its widebody fleet. Passengers now have access to 3025 premium economy seats onboard 124 Boeing 787, 777 and A330-200 aircraft, with seat numbers to increase more than 10% in 2020 once the carrier receives 12 more 787-8 aircraft. American Airlines VP of global marketing Janelle Anderson stated the carrier will continue to invest in products such as high speed WiFi, live TV and ground amenities for the passenger. [more - original PR]

