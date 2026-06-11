11-Jun-2026 5:00 PM
American Airlines chief strategy officer: Payment solutions are 'really important to our customers'
American Airlines chief strategy officer Stephen Johnson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We've always had trouble finding a way to make our payments out more efficient, so we spend a lot of time thinking about that and looking at new technologies". Mr Johnson added: "It's something that's probably ultimately a small part of our expenses every year but it's something that's really important to our customers - both in terms of the way our customers engage with us and buy airfares and ancillaries". He concluded: "We refund billions of dollars every year and how we make those refunds, how quickly we can do it and how effectively we can do it - the extent to which we can do it without making mistakes - all of that is really important to our customers". [more - CAPA TV]