American Airlines CEO: 'We look forward to doing more' with Alaska Airlines
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, on the carrier's 1Q2026 earnings call, stated (23-Apr-2026) "We look forward to doing more with [Alaska Airlines] going forward", adding: "We've got a great relationship with Alaska. Really look forward to building on a history that's dated back a long time". He noted: "As their business has changed, and ours has too, we look for opportunities going forward".
Background ✨
American and Alaska previously agreed to expand their alliance, maintaining domestic codesharing while adding international codeshare from Seattle and Los Angeles, alongside reciprocal mileage earning/redemption and lounge access across both networks1. Alaska Air Group CCO Andrew Harrison later said the partnership’s “fundamentals” shifted after Alaska acquired Virgin America, with the relationship “shrunk” as Alaska grew, although American remained a “good partner” and both sides collaborated on “mutual interests”2.