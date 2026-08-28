28-Aug-2026 1:21 PM
American Airlines announces network expansion for summer 2027
American Airlines announced (27-Aug-2026) the following network expansion:
- Charlotte-Paris CDG: Resume from 04-Mar-2027;
- Miami-Milan Malpensa: Resume from 04-Mar-2027;
- Chicago O'Hare-Tokyo Narita: Commence daily on 19-Mar-2027 with Boeing 787-9;
- New York JFK-Amsterdam: Commence daily on 28-Mar-2027 with A321XLR. The service will operate year round;
- Philadelphia-Porto: Commence daily on 28-Mar-2027 with A321XLR;
- New York JFK-London Heathrow: Frequency increase to four times daily from 28-Mar-2027 with 787-9;
- New York JFK-Nice: Commence seasonal daily on 06-May-2027 with A321XLR;
- Philadelphia-Vienna: Commence seasonal daily on 06-May-2027 with A321XLR;
- Charlotte-Barcelona: Commence seasonal daily on 27-May-2027 with 777-200ER;
- Philadelphia-Reykjavik: Commence daily on 27-May-2027 with A321neo. [more - original PR - American Airlines] [more - original PR - Vienna International Airport] [more - Aviation Week]