Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-May-2020 10:17 AM

Amadeus reports 27% revenue decline and 60% net profit fall in 1Q2020

Amadeus reported (12-May-2020) the following 1Q2020 financial highlights:

  • Revenue: EU1021.7 million, -27.3% year-on-year;
  • EBITDA: EUR349.4 million, -41.3%;
    • EBITDA margin: 34.2%, -8.2pp;
  • Net profit: EUR117.8 million, -60.5%;
  • Adjusted net profit: EUR141.6 million, -57.5%;
  • Free cash flow: EUR289.8 million, +3%.
  • Capital expenditure: EUR151.5 million, -24%;
  • Net financial debt: EUR2779.6 million, +21.1%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More