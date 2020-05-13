13-May-2020 10:17 AM
Amadeus reports 27% revenue decline and 60% net profit fall in 1Q2020
Amadeus reported (12-May-2020) the following 1Q2020 financial highlights:
- Revenue: EU1021.7 million, -27.3% year-on-year;
- EBITDA: EUR349.4 million, -41.3%;
- EBITDA margin: 34.2%, -8.2pp;
- Net profit: EUR117.8 million, -60.5%;
- Adjusted net profit: EUR141.6 million, -57.5%;
- Free cash flow: EUR289.8 million, +3%.
- Capital expenditure: EUR151.5 million, -24%;
- Net financial debt: EUR2779.6 million, +21.1%. [more - original PR]