12-Mar-2019 8:41 PM
Amadeus outlines tech trends changing the retail travel industry
Amadeus SVP retail travel channels Asia Pacific Champa Magesh highlighted (12-Mar-2019) the following six technology trends Amadeus expects to "shake up the retail travel industry":
- Cloud technology will improve collaboration with travellers for a more personal experience and is a driving force for transforming the offline model of the travel agent. The cloud enables agents to have access to all cloud based bookings regardless of location, whether this would be through a mobile phone or a tablet;
- The Internet of Things (IoT) will create a seamless trip where travellers are connected to their travel agents at every stage;
- Voice will be the way we book travel in the future. As AI and voice enabled devices become smarter, typing or swiping is forecast to become a secondary mode of interaction. When the process becomes seamless, voice interaction is expected to be the future of booking travel;
- Blockchain will create more secure and direct transfer payment methods, with credit card payments now facing digital challenges. Blockchain can revolutionise traditional methods by allowing all transactions and ticketing to be safe and secure;
- The IATA New Distribution Capability will "transform travel distribution as we know it", seamlessly integrating travel and non-travel related content with value-add services;
- High network speeds will facilitate 3D, virtual reality and augmented reality technologies for a more engaging and immersive booking experience. [more - original PR]