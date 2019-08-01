Amadeus maintains strong growth trend in 1H2019 'despite a weaker travel industry'

Amadeus president and CEO Luis Maroto reported (31-Jul-2019) the company managed to "maintain a strong growth trend in the first half of the year despite a weaker travel industry". The company achieved "solid operating performances" at its distribution and IT solutions businesses and continued to grow the segments' customer bases. Key highlights include:

Distribution: Amadeus outperformed the wider industry growth rate by 1.6ppts, with market share gains across all regions, except Asia Pacific. Bookings in Asia Pacific were impacted by the GDS industry slowdown, the cancellation of a distribution agreement by an Indian GDS carrier at the end of 2018 and by the ceasing of operations of another Indian GDS carrier in Apr-2019. Excluding India , Amadeus' global air bookings grew by 3.3% year-on-year and its global competitive position expanded by 1.4ppts for 1H2019;

IT Solutions: Segment revenue increased 31%, driven by both airline IT and new businesses. Airline IT continued delivering "healthy" growth on the back of higher volumes of passengers boarding airlines using the company's Altéa or New Skies platforms. The higher number of passengers processed resulted from both organic growth and the customers implemented recently, including Philippine Airlines and Flybe. The continued up selling and cross selling of Amadeus' solutions portfolio amongst an expanded airline client base also contributed to the segment's performance. [more - original PR]