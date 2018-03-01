1-Mar-2018 3:21 PM
Amadeus IT Group continued airport IT portfolio expansion in 2017
Amadeus IT Group reported (28-Feb-2018) the following highlights for its 'Airport IT' business for 2018:
- Continued portfolio expansion. Adelaide Airport announced in Mar-2017 that it will implement Airport Operational Database (AODB), Airport Fixed Resource Management Solution and flight information display system;
- Announced an agreement with Hong Kong International Airport to deploy the world's first movable check-in kiosks. These kiosks can be located anywhere within the airport or moved off-site so check-in can be made at train platforms, hotels or any other location;
- Made strong progress in the CIS region. Aktau International Airport signed up for Amadeus Airport Common Use Service (ACUS) and Heydar Aliyev International Airport contracted the Amadeus' full suite of airport solutions including ACUS, Baggage Reconciliation System (BRS) and AODB. Almaty International Airport implemented ACUS and BRS in Dec-2017;
- New customers in the US included Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. [more - original PR]