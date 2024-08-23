ALTA head of fuel: No SAF available in Latin America to comply with mandates

Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) head of fuel, user charges and environment Jaime Escobar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) "so far there is no production of sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] in Latin America or the Caribbean". Mr Escobar said a new SAF plant in Paraguay is expected to open in 2025 but production for the next five years has already been sold to airlines outside the region. Mr Escobar said it will be six to 10 years before other new plants in the region start production. He also noted that Brazil's Government has adopted SAF mandates even though there is no production, commenting: "There won't be SAF available to comply with this mandate".