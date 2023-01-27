AlphaStruxure to develop 11.3MW microgrid at New York JFK Airport

AlphaStruxure announced (26-Jan-2023) an agreement to design, construct and operate integrated microgrid infrastructure at the New Terminal One (NTO) facility at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. The 11.3 megawatt microgrid will provide NTO with sustainable, locally generated and cost-predictable energy and is expected to deliver immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 38% compared to grid-sourced energy. The project will feature the largest rooftop solar array in New York City and on any airport terminal in the US, with all available and viable rooftop areas being used for the project. When complete, NTO will be the first airport transit hub in the New York region that can function independently of the power grid. [more - original PR]