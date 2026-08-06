Alliance Aviation Services and Qantas finalise revised wet lease agreement

Alliance Aviation Services negotiated (05-Aug-2026) materially revised terms for its wet lease agreement with Qantas Airways, and plans to "align the business with the reduced fleet and flying requirements of the revised agreement". The revised agreement includes:

An increase in pricing commencing from 01-Jul-2026;

A revised annual price escalation mechanism to better reflect future cost increases;

A staged reduction from 30 aircraft to 23 aircraft over the course of FY2027, reflecting a planned reduction in flying hours, reducing Alliance's committed capital and enabling alternative opportunities for these aircraft.

Alliance confirmed it will "rightsize its business to better align its workforce and operating model with future operational requirements". Alliance will commence a phased consultation process with its workforce over the coming months and will "continue to identify opportunities to simplify operations and improve efficiency". [more - original PR]