Alliance Aviation increases E190 wet lease agreement with Qantas

Alliance Aviation announced (08-Mar-2022) a further material increase in Embraer E190 flying activities pursuant to a wet lease agreement with Qantas Airways. The effective dates of deployment of the additional four aircraft are as follows:

Aircraft 11: 27-Mar-2022;

Aircraft 12: 01-May-2022;

Aircraft 13: 01-Jun-2022;

Aircraft 14: 01-Jul-2022.

The exercise of each option is for a period of at least three years from the effective date. Additionally, options with respect to aircraft nine and 10 were previously exercised by Qantas and are now effective from 27-Mar-2022. Additional flying using these aircraft is scheduled to commence on this date and is consistent with the guidance provided at the release of the H1FY2022 result. Alliance forecasts a "significant increase" in the utilisation of aircraft one to eight during Mar-2022 and beyond. [more - original PR]