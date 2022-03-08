Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Mar-2022 3:50 PM

Alliance Aviation increases E190 wet lease agreement with Qantas

Alliance Aviation announced (08-Mar-2022) a further material increase in Embraer E190 flying activities pursuant to a wet lease agreement with Qantas Airways. The effective dates of deployment of the additional four aircraft are as follows:

  • Aircraft 11: 27-Mar-2022;
  • Aircraft 12: 01-May-2022;
  • Aircraft 13: 01-Jun-2022;
  • Aircraft 14: 01-Jul-2022.

The exercise of each option is for a period of at least three years from the effective date. Additionally, options with respect to aircraft nine and 10 were previously exercised by Qantas and are now effective from 27-Mar-2022. Additional flying using these aircraft is scheduled to commence on this date and is consistent with the guidance provided at the release of the H1FY2022 result. Alliance forecasts a "significant increase" in the utilisation of aircraft one to eight during Mar-2022 and beyond. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More