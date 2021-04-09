Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Apr-2021 10:07 AM

Alliance Airlines receives CASA approval for Embraer E190 commercial services

Alliance Airlines announced (01-Apr-2021) it received regulatory approval from Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to commence commercial services with its Embraer E190 aircraft, with a revised AOC being issued. Initial commercial services are scheduled to commence on 10-Apr-2021, with wet lease services to be provided to Qantas scheduled to commence on 25-May-2021 with three aircraft. Operating bases for the aircraft will be Adelaide and Darwin. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More