9-Apr-2021 10:07 AM
Alliance Airlines receives CASA approval for Embraer E190 commercial services
Alliance Airlines announced (01-Apr-2021) it received regulatory approval from Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to commence commercial services with its Embraer E190 aircraft, with a revised AOC being issued. Initial commercial services are scheduled to commence on 10-Apr-2021, with wet lease services to be provided to Qantas scheduled to commence on 25-May-2021 with three aircraft. Operating bases for the aircraft will be Adelaide and Darwin. [more - original PR]