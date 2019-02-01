Allegiant Travel Company reports 64th consecutive profitable quarter

Allegiant Travel Company chairman and CEO Maurice J Gallagher reported (30-Jan-2019) the airline's 64th consecutive profitable quarter in 4Q2018. Mr Gallagher said the past 18 to 24 months were "challenging" due to the airline's fleet transition to Airbus equipment, with one time transition costs incurred. The carrier recorded operating margins of 15.3%. Mr Gallagher said he "couldn't be more pleased" with the airline now as it looks toward the future. [more - original PR]