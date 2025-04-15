Loading
15-Apr-2025 3:23 PM

Allegiant Air seeing 'a lot of interest' in city destinations: VP planning

Allegiant Air VP planning Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "We're not in the business of flying airplanes for the sake of flying them, we're trying to serve the leisure passenger when they want to fly". Ms Schilling-Gonzales said: "We see business booming during holidays, spring break and the summer break and we tend to flex down a lot in September or January during off peak seasons". She noted Allegiant has seen "a lot of interest" in city destinations such as Boston, Chicago and Houston.

