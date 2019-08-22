Become a CAPA Member
22-Aug-2019 7:52 AM

All Nippon Airways to boost domestic capacity and frequency over winter 2019/2020

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced (21-Aug-2019) plans to increase frequency on domestic routes over winter 2019/2020. The majority of the increases will be on services to and from Nagoya Chubu, Itami and Fukuoka between late Dec-2019 to early Jan-2020 to meet increased demand during the peak holiday season. ANA will also introduce new its new economy class seats on Boeing 777-200 aircraft on domestic services from Nov-2019. [more - original PR]

