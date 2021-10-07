All Nippon Airways reiterates commitment to IATA's 25by2025 initiative

All Nippon Airways (ANA) reiterated (06-Oct-2021) its diversity goal to increase the percentage of female officers and managers to 30% as early as possible in the 2020s. ANA said it is committed to adhering to IATA's 25by2025 guidelines which call for airlines to report annually on key diversity metrics, increase female nominations for IATA governance roles to a minimum of 25% by 2025, and to work with IATA to ensure that at least 25% of the roles within the organisation are held by women by 2025. [more - original PR]