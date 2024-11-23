ALC executive chairman: Airline industry went through 'a major transition' during 1960s/70s

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World & Awards for Excellence, stated (22-Nov-2024) the airline industry was "going through a major transition" in the 1960s/70s from propeller aircraft to jets. Mr Udvar-Hazy said: "Smaller airlines didn't have the capital structure to modernise their fleets. My idea was to start a leasing company".