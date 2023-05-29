Alaska Airlines returns to pre-COVID operating levels ahead of peak summer 2023 demand

Alaska Airlines reported (25-May-2023) it made the following preparations ahead of peak demand expected for the summer 2023 season:

Returned to pre-pandemic flying levels, operating 1200 daily flights to over 120 destinations;

Increased Latin American capacity by 30%;

Added services from five west coast cities to the Yellowstone area in response to strong demand for national park travel;

Increased staff levels by 6% compared to 2019, with Alaska's pilot schoolhouse graduating twice as many pilots each month compared to spring 2022.

The carrier expects 30-Jun-2023, the Friday before Independence Day, to be the busiest travel day of the summer. [more - original PR]