29-May-2023 12:10 PM
Alaska Airlines returns to pre-COVID operating levels ahead of peak summer 2023 demand
Alaska Airlines reported (25-May-2023) it made the following preparations ahead of peak demand expected for the summer 2023 season:
- Returned to pre-pandemic flying levels, operating 1200 daily flights to over 120 destinations;
- Increased Latin American capacity by 30%;
- Added services from five west coast cities to the Yellowstone area in response to strong demand for national park travel;
- Increased staff levels by 6% compared to 2019, with Alaska's pilot schoolhouse graduating twice as many pilots each month compared to spring 2022.
The carrier expects 30-Jun-2023, the Friday before Independence Day, to be the busiest travel day of the summer. [more - original PR]