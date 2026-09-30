30-Sep-2026 1:10 PM
Alaska Airlines intends to join American Airlines' Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses
Alaska Airlines and American Airlines announced (29-Sep-2026) their intent for Alaska Airlines to join American's Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses, expanding international travel opportunities for customers and strengthening access to premium global travel experiences. The carriers anticipate filing for approval and antitrust immunity with the US Department of Transportation and seeking other relevant approvals from international regulators "in the coming months". [more - original PR]