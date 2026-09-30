    Loading
    30-Sep-2026 1:10 PM

    Alaska Airlines intends to join American Airlines' Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses

    Alaska Airlines and American Airlines announced (29-Sep-2026) their intent for Alaska Airlines to join American's Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses, expanding international travel opportunities for customers and strengthening access to premium global travel experiences. The carriers anticipate filing for approval and antitrust immunity with the US Department of Transportation and seeking other relevant approvals from international regulators "in the coming months". [more - original PR]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More