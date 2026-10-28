Alaska Airlines CEO: 'Our focus remains on the things we can control'

Alaska Airlines president and CEO Ben Minicucci, on the carrier's 3Q2026 earnings call, stated (21-Oct-2026) "We're optimistic about growing this business to a more meaningful level as we deploy our new 737 freighters in Alaska and Hawaiian [in 2027] and work toward renewing our partnership with Amazon". Mr Minicucci noted: "Our focus remains on the things we can control, and as we're demonstrating, those things continue to move in the right direction".