Alaska Airlines and CHOOOSE enable customers to purchase SAF credits, offset emissions

Alaska Airlines partnered (17-Nov-2023) with CHOOOSE to enable customers to estimate carbon emissions generated by their travel and purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits and/or support nature based climate projects across the carrier's network. The partnership also enables Alaska Mileage Plan loyalty members to earn 500 Elite Qualifying Miles per USD100 of SAF credits purchased through to 31-Dec-2023, with credit funds to contribute towards the carrier's purchase and use of SAF. [more - original PR]